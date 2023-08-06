Jets’ Nick Bawden went from tossing passes to throwing blocks in college switch to fullback

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
FILE - New York Jets fullback Nick Bawden (48) defends against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game on Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bawden changed positions from quarterback to fullback in college and has an opportunity to help the New York Jets' offense led by Aaron Rodgers this season. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nick Bawden was a star quarterback in high school and went to San Diego State to play the position. He found himself buried on the Aztecs’ depth chart as a sophomore and the coaching staff asked him to make the unconventional move to fullback. Bawden decided to stay rather than transfer and gradually learned the fullback position after early struggles. He became one of the best blocking fullbacks in the country and was a seventh-round pick of Detroit in 2018. Bawden now has a chance to be a key part of the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets offense.

