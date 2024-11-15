Jets’ Mosley has a herniated disk in his neck, Smith ruled out with a neck ailment

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is dealing with a herniated disk in his neck that will sideline him for a fourth straight game. Mosley said Friday surgery won’t be necessary to repair the injury. Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said the hope is Mosley could return after the team’s bye-week break next week. Mosley said he’ll only return when he’s 100% healthy. Mosley said the “crazy injury” happened after he gave the pregame speech to his teammates a few hours before the Jets’ showdown at New England on Oct. 27 and he felt a burning sensation in his neck.

