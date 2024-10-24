Jets meet Patriots in battle to get out of AFC East cellar

By The Associated Press
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) pulls in a pass reception against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

The New York Jets face the New England Patriots on Sunday in a matchup of struggling AFC East rivals. The Jets have lost four in a row and haven’t won since beating the Patriots on Sept. 19. The Patriots have lost six in a row since winning the opener. The loser of the game will have at least a share of last place in the division.

