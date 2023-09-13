Jets’ loss of Aaron Rodgers is reminiscent of other QB injuries for Super Bowl contenders

Longtime New York Jets fans are all too familiar with the pain that comes from having a promising season derailed as soon as it started by a quarterback injury. Twenty-four years to the day from when Vinny Testaverde’s ruptured Achilles in the season opener ruined the 1999 season for the Jets, the team announced Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers suffered the same season-ending injury just four plays into his debut with the team. Other teams have had promising seasons derailed by early QB injuries like the 1991 Eagles, 1993 Dolphins, 2003 Falcons and 2008 Patriots.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.