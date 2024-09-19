Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley out against Patriots with a toe injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will sit out against the New England Patriots with an injured toe. Mosley left the Jets’ win at Tennessee last Sunday in the first half with a bruised big toe on his right foot and didn’t return. He didn’t practice during the week and was listed as questionable for the game. The Patriots will play Thursday night without starting left tackle Vederian Lowe and left guard Sidy Sow after both were ruled out Wednesday for the game.

