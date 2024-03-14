Jets, linebacker C.J. Mosley agree to a new contract that provides salary cap relief, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley have agreed to a new two-year contract worth $17.25 million that helps provide the team with more salary cap space. Mosley was due to make a non-guaranteed $17 million in base pay this season under his previous contract, and would have counted a team-high $21.5 million against this year’s cap. The new deal includes $13.25 million in guarantees, including $9 million fully guaranteed this season, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the details.

