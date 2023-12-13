Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor returns to Winnipeg to have knee injury reevaluated

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Winnipeg Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor missed Tuesday night’s game at San Jose with a knee injury, returning to Winnipeg to be reevaluated by team doctors two days after getting hurt in a win against Anaheim. Connor will also miss Wednesday night’s game at Los Angeles, Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Connor was injured during the second period of Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Ducks when he took a knee from Anaheim defenseman Ryan Strome, who received a game misconduct on the play, but avoided a suspension.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.