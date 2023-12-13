Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor placed on injured reserve with a knee injury

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Jets announced the move on social media Wednesday. The team did not provide a timetable for the forward’s return. Connor was injured during the second period of Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Ducks when he took a knee from Anaheim defenseman Ryan Strome, who received a game misconduct on the play, but avoided a suspension.

