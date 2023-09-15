Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein questionable to play vs. Cowboys because of groin injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein has a groin injury that could keep him out of the game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Zuerlein was hurt late in practice Thursday and wouldn’t participate in the team’s final full session before traveling to Dallas. Saleh said “we’re 50-50” on Zuerlein’s chances to play. Saleh added the Jets were working out kickers Friday in case Zuerlein can’t play. It’s the latest adversity to hit the Jets this week after they lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon.

