Jets’ Irvin Charles takes control of his long, winding journey to playing in the NFL

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Irvin Charles sprinted down the field on the first play of his NFL career and finally lived out the moment he had been dreaming about his entire life. The New York Jets wide receiver smashed into Denver punt returner Marvin Mims and created a fumble that led to a field goal on the way to a 31-21 victory that was helped by Charles’ instant impact. But the journey to reach that point has been anything but immediate for the 26-year-old Charles. He was kicked off the Penn State team, went a few years without playing football before going undrafted out of IUP. Charles is now making the most of his opportunity with the Jets.

