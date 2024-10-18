Jets interim coach Ulbrich says WR Williams part of the gameplan for Pittsburgh after Adams trade

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said embattled receiver Mike Williams was ready to go and part of the gameplan against Pittsburgh on Sunday night. The Jets acquired Davante Adams from Las Vegas this week, potentially limiting Williams’ playing time. But Ulbrich said Williams and all the receivers welcomed Adams with open arms this week. Williams said Friday he came to New York for a purpose and will continue trying to make an impact. Williams’ slip on a final pass attempt led to a clinching interception in Buffalo’s 23-20 win at New York on Monday.

