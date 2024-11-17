Jets head into their bye ‘angry, frustrated’ after blowing a late lead and losing to the Colts

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off the field after the Jets lost an NFL football game to the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had the ball with less than a minute left and one last chance to pull out what would’ve been a wild victory. Instead, it all slipped away. Much like their season. Rodgers was sacked twice on New York’s final drive and the Jets couldn’t get in position for a potential winning score in a 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jets lost for the seventh time in eight games and fell to 1-5 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. Rodgers and the Jets’ offense started slowly, a recurring problem this season.

