Jets head into their bye ‘angry, frustrated’ after blowing a late lead and losing to the Colts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets had the ball with less than a minute left and one last chance to pull out what would’ve been a wild victory. Instead, it all slipped away. Much like their season. Rodgers was sacked twice on New York’s final drive and the Jets couldn’t get in position for a potential winning score in a 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jets lost for the seventh time in eight games and fell to 1-5 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. Rodgers and the Jets’ offense started slowly, a recurring problem this season.

