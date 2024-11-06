Jets GM Joe Douglas is facing an uncertain future while hoping the 3-6 team can change the narrative

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Douglas recognizes that his future with the New York Jets is uncertain. Especially when the only head coach he helped hire was already fired. And the fact that owner Woody Johnson didn’t consult with his general manager before making the surprising move last month. Douglas insisted a few times during his nine-minute chat with reporters Wednesday that he’s focused on helping guide the Jets on a second-half run with Aaron Rodgers. New York is 30-62 since Douglas took over for the fired Mike Maccagnan in June 2019.

