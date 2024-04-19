Jets GM Joe Douglas calls QB Zach Wilson an ‘asset.’ But the team remains open to trading him

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson remains a member of the New York Jets. But general manager Joe Douglas was non-committal on the future of the quarterback Thursday at his annual predraft news conference. Wilson received permission by the Jets during the offseason to seek a trade after a disappointing three years since being the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft. Douglas called Wilson an “asset” but added that the Jets are open to trading him and there have been discussions with other teams. Douglas acknowledged the 24-year-old Wilson was not present at the team’s facility this week as offseason workouts began.

