Jets’ Garrett Wilson watches film of Davante Adams each day to build chemistry with Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson has heard the comparisons to Davante Adams from the moment Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets in April. The quarterback has helped fuel some of that talk himself, raving about his new No. 17 and how he can someday be like his old No. 17 if he keeps working the way he has. Wilson is coming off a season in which he was selected the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year after catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. He says he watches film of Adams every day because it’s the same type of offense the Jets run and Adams was dominant in it in Green Bay.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.