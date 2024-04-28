Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffers a fractured cheekbone after a puck hit him in the face

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffered a fractured cheekbone Sunday when a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against Colorado. Namestnikov stayed overnight in Denver and was returning to Winnipeg on Monday. There was no orbital damage to Namestnikov’s eye. His availability for Game 5 on Tuesday is uncertain. The Jets trail the series 3-1.

