Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffers a fractured cheekbone after a puck hit him in the face

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Winnipeg Jets' Vladislav Namestnikov (7) scores on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/FRED GREENSLADE]

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffered a fractured cheekbone Sunday when a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against Colorado. Namestnikov stayed overnight in Denver and was returning to Winnipeg on Monday. There was no orbital damage to Namestnikov’s eye. His availability for Game 5 on Tuesday is uncertain. The Jets trail the series 3-1.

