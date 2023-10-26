Jets focus on improving on their glaring struggles on third down and in the red zone

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett studied what his New York Jets offense did in the team’s first six games and he was blunt with his assessment. The offensive coordinator said his group has been bad in both situations and his criticism is valid. The Jets rank last in the NFL in scoring touchdowns in the red zone at 29.4%, going 5 for 17 inside their opponents’ 20. New York is also last in third down conversion rate at 25%. Penalties, poorly executed plays and blown assignments have put the Jets in second- and third-and-long scenarios often through six games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.