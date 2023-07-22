Jets fans flock to training camp to get their first look at Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ third practice of training camp marked the first session open to the public. It gave about 2,000 ecstatic fans their first in-person glimpse of their team’s new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. They greeted him with chants that turned to loud cheers when he gave the fans a wave as he took the field. Rodgers then put on a show Saturday with a terrific practice that included some precise passing and a few jaw-dropping throws. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay in April in hopes the four-time NFL MVP can help end the league’s longest playoff drought at 12 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.