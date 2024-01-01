Jets enter final week looking to finish strong and end their 15-game skid against the Patriots

Quincy Williams insists the New York Jets still have something to play for. They’ll enter the season finale at New England with double-digit losses for the fourth straight year and without a playoff appearance in 13 consecutive years. But ending that pesky 15-game skid against their AFC East rivals would certainly send them into the offseason on a positive note. Williams said the Jets are focused on winning that game Sunday and the linebacker also believes New York is heading in the right direction for next season.

