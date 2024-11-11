Jets endure a humbling 31-6 loss to Cardinals and are running out of chances to turn things around

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Any momentum the New York Jets had from an impressive win over the Houston Texans 10 days ago is officially gone. Aaron Rodgers threw for 151 yards and the Jets’ offense managed just two field goals in a lopsided 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The defense wasn’t much better, surrendering four touchdowns on the Cardinals’ first five drives. New York has lost six of its past seven, sinking further down the standings in the AFC East. With a 3-7 record, time is running out to make a postseason push.

