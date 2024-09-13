Jets’ ’embarrassed’ defense out to prove its woes against the running game will be fixed in a hurry

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ defense was stunned and embarrassed walking off the field Monday night. San Francisco had just run for 180 yards against them, including fill-in Jordan Mason rushing for a career-high 147. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and his players said the performance wasn’t nearly close to their standard and vowed to be much improved this Sunday at Tennessee. Ulbrich said the Jets didn’t set the edge successfully enough against the 49ers and he and the players acknowledged it’s a copycat league, so they know teams will try to exploit what appears to be a weakness until the prove they can stop them.

