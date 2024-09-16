Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson confirms he has a torn Achilles tendon

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) hugs New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) as he is taken off the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson confirmed in a social media post that he tore his right Achilles tendon. The 25-year-old Johnson posted a short video on X and Instagram saying an MRI showed what he and the Jets feared when he was carted off the field in the third quarter of New York’s 24-17 victory in Tennessee on Sunday. A Pro Bowl selection last season, Johnson was walking with the aid of a knee scooter in the lobby of the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, while filming the 22-second video.

