Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson confirms he has a torn Achilles tendon

New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson confirmed in a social media post that he tore his right Achilles tendon. The 25-year-old Johnson posted a short video on X and Instagram saying an MRI showed what he and the Jets feared when he was carted off the field in the third quarter of New York’s 24-17 victory in Tennessee on Sunday. A Pro Bowl selection last season, Johnson was walking with the aid of a knee scooter in the lobby of the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, while filming the 22-second video.

