Jets doomed by brutal first half on defense and more penalties in 37-20 loss to Flacco and Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — The damage was done by the time New York’s defense stiffened against Joe Flacco. The Jets couldn’t overcome a brutal first half when Flacco carved up a secondary he knows well. New York was roughed up 37-20 by the Cleveland Browns, who clinched a playoff berth. Flacco spent the previous three seasons with the Jets. He passed for 309 yards including 296 in the first half as the Browns built a 20-point lead and then held on over a sloppy final 30 minutes to send the Jets to their seventh loss in nine games. Cleveland amassed 367 yards in the opening half and finished with 428 the most against the Jets this season.

