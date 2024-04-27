Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon heads to locker room with hand bleeding after fight following game

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update after the game or if the injury happened because of a skate blade. The fight started soon after the horn and involved several players. There was blood on the back of the Avalanche forward Brandon Duhaime’s jersey and on the ice near the goal.

