Jets’ defense was thrilled to see Zach Wilson ‘cookin’ like that’ in the quarterback’s return

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson played with confidence and command last Sunday for the New York Jets. And his teammates on defense loved every minute of it. Wilson bounced back from a two-game benching to have arguably the best performance of his nearly three-year career in the Jets’ 30-6 romp over the Houston Texans. Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas said the defense felt good for Wilson after all the quarterback has been through. Thomas was among a handful of players who helped the team host a shopping spree for 25 students from Brooklyn Community Services’ Jets Academy on Tuesday night.

