Jets’ defense regrouped and refocused after being ‘hit in the mouth’ by the 49ers in the opener

The New York Jets’ proud defense was walloped and its pride rocked. An opening-game beatdown by the San Francisco 49ers’ offense was stunning and embarrassing and maybe exactly what was needed. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood said the shoddy performance ultimately helped the defense. New York beat Tennessee 24-17 on the road and allowed 300 yards in Week 2. Then, on short rest just four days later in the home opener, the Jets thoroughly dominated New England 24-3 last Thursday night.

