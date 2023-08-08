Jets’ defense ready to face a new QB in Carolina after learning sessions in camp with Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is working throughout camp to build a rapport with the New York Jets’ offense and turn one of the NFL’s worst units the past few seasons into one of its best. He’s also helping the defense improve by keeping that side of the ball on its toes. That has been the effect Rodgers’ presence has had. The Jets’ defense was ranked in the top 5 last season but they have bigger goals especially after squaring off with Rodgers every day in practice. New York will have a chance to practice against another team this week when they hold joint sessions with the Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

