Jets’ defense preparing to bounce back against Patriots’ ‘simple’ but effective offense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sauce Gardner has watched video of the New England Patriots’ offense and it seems easy to understand. Stopping it is a different story. That will be the task for a New York Jets defense looking to bounce back after a rough outing at Dallas last Sunday. Gardner says the Patriots have a pretty simple offense for quarterbacks but New England excels at it. Mac Jones has started four times against the Jets and won all four. Jones has thrown for 933 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, but he has been sacked 16 times.

