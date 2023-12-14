Jets’ defense focused on slowing the speedy Dolphins’ ‘mini track team’ in rematch

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — C.J. Mosley got a first-hand look at the Miami Dolphins three weeks ago. And the New York Jets linebacker knows if you blink, you might miss their speedy offense. Mosley calls the Dolphins a mini track team. Between running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane and wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios, the Dolphins have perhaps the fastest set of skill players in the league. They have all helped Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense be one of the most productive — and explosive — units in the NFL. The Jets said the key is defending the Dolphins’ perimeter runs.

