Jets D-lineman Javon Kinlaw gets emotional while reflecting on his journey: ‘I never gave up’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Javon Kinlaw couldn’t get the words out. The memories were flooding his mind. The New York Jets defensive lineman was in the middle of talking about his journey through football and life when his eyes welled up and he needed to pause at the podium. Kinlaw wiped away tears while saying he never gave up through struggles. The 26-year-old Kinlaw is entering his first season with the Jets and is focused on making good on this opportunity. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound D-lineman gained 35 pounds of lean muscle in the offseason to help him handle blockers better and be more effective.

