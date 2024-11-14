Jets could have their 4th kicker in 4 games after losing Shrader to the Chiefs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ kicking carousel is spinning again. Anders Carlson could be the team’s fourth kicker in as many games when the Jets host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. That’s because Spencer Shrader was signed by Kansas City off the Jets’ practice squad Thursday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Carlson was signed to the Jets’ practice squad last week, but Shrader was promoted for the game at Arizona. Greg Zuerlein was New York’s kicker to start the season, but he was placed on IR on Oct. 30 and Shrader and Riley Patterson were signed to the practice squad. Patterson kicked against Houston.

