Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol and will play vs Giants

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Giants on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday both Gardner and Reed are “good to go” after practicing fully this week. Gardner missed New York’s 20-14 victory over Philadelphia two weeks ago. Reed sat out two games after being injured in the Jets’ 23-20 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 1. Rookie offensive lineman Joe Tippmann was ruled out for the game with an injured quadriceps. He started the last four games at right guard. Wide receiver and special teams standout Irvin Charles is doubtful with a shoulder injury.

