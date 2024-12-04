Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner dealing with a hamstring injury that could sideline him vs. Dolphins

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has a hamstring injury that could sideline him against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich says Gardner was still having tests on his leg after he left the Jets’ loss last Sunday against Seattle late with the injury. Ulbrich didn’t sound optimistic about Gardner’s chances of playing, especially against a speedy Dolphins receiving corps that includes Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Ulbrich said running back Breece Hall, right tackle Morgan Moses and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker also wouldn’t practice Wednesday. The Jets opened the 21-day practice windows for wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.