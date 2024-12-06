Jets cornerback Gardner and running back Hall doubtful vs. Dolphins, linebacker Mosley headed to IR

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall are doubtful to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of injuries. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday both players appear likely to sit out “barring something magical happening the next couple of days.” Gardner left the Jets’ loss against Seattle last Sunday with a strained hamstring. Hall has a knee injury. Linebacker C.J. Mosley will be placed on injured reserve with a herniated disk in his neck that sidelined him the last five games. Wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer will be activated from IR.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.