Jets cornerback D.J. Reed will sit out against the Broncos with a concussion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed will be sidelined against the Denver Broncos on Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Reed still had not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. That leaves the Jets without one of their key defensive leaders against Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Saleh wouldn’t reveal who would start in Reed’s place opposite Sauce Gardner, but nickelback Michael Carter II and former starter Bryce Hall could be options. Backup cornerback Brandin Echols will also miss the game with a hamstring injury.

