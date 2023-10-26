Jets’ Cook and Lawson frustrated with reduced roles. Both have been mentioned in trade rumors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Dalvin Cook expected more opportunities with the New York Jets. Carl Lawson envisioned being a bigger part of the defense. Both are frustrated with their reduced roles and their names have been mentioned in recent trade rumors. Cook signed a 1-year, $7 million contract with the Jets during training camp and has been used only sparingly through the Jets’ first six games. Lawson dealt with a back injury in training camp that lingered and he has just three total tackles, two quarterback pressures and no sacks in limited snaps.

