Jets come off bye with chance to take over first in AFC East

The New York Jets head to New England on Sunday to take on the Patriots with a chance to exact a measure of revenge after losing to the division rivals for the 13th straight time 22-17 at home on Oct. 30. A victory in Foxborough, Massachusetts, would put the Jets in first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010, according to Sportradar. New York and New England were tied at 9-2 through Week 12 of that season which was also the last year the Jets made the playoffs.

