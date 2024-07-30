Jets coach Robert Saleh says his ‘instinct’ is to not play QB Aaron Rodgers during the preseason

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ next snap in a game for the New York Jets might be the season opener. Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday his “instinct” is to keep the 40-year-old quarterback on the sideline for all three of the Jets’ preseason games this summer. But Saleh also left open the possibility of Rodgers playing in the finale against the Giants on Aug. 24. The coach said those discussions haven’t happened yet. Rodgers hasn’t played since tearing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into last year’s season opener. The Jets open the regular season in San Francisco on Sept. 9 on “Monday Night Football.”

