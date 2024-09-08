Jets coach Robert Saleh prepares for a reunion against Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Robert Saleh and Kyle Shanahan spent four years going up against each other on the practice field when Saleh served as defensive coordinator under Shanahan on the San Francisco 49ers staff. Now Saleh’s defense gets to match up with Shanahan’s offense on a far bigger stage when the Jets visit the Niners on Monday night in the first meeting between the teams since Saleh left San Francisco to take over as head coach in New York in 2021. It’s one of the most intriguing matchups in the season opener with the stingy Jets defense trying to slow down Shanahan’s offense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.