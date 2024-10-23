Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich anticipates Haason Reddick playing Sunday against Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Haason Reddick’s debut with the New York Jets could come as soon as Sunday against the New England Patriots. The star edge rusher ended his lengthy contract holdout when he reported to the team on Monday and was participating in the walkthrough practice on Wednesday. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said he would anticipate Reddick plays Sunday. Reddick was removed from the reserve/did not report list on Monday and the Jets were granted a two-game roster exemption by the NFL, so they don’t need to activate him right away. But Ulbrich said if Reddick is ready, the team will play him.

