Jets’ Chuck Clark still miffed by Ravens and fired up to prove himself again after missing last year

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets safety Chuck Clark missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in one of his knees on the final play of the final practice of voluntary organized team activities. It ended Clark’s first season with his new team before it was even close to beginning. The 29-year-old Clark is healthy again and ready to prove himself. He also hasn’t forgotten the disrespect he felt from the Baltimore Ravens that led to him being traded to the Jets last offseason. Clark says he still has a chip on his shoulder.

