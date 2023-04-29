Jets build in trenches, add protectors for Rodgers in draft

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets capped a busy week that started by trading for Aaron Rodgers and was capped by adding seven young players in the NFL draft. Building in the trenches was the theme for the Jets early on, starting with the selection Thursday night of edge rusher Will McDonald with the 15th overall pick. Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann was New York’s second-round pick Friday night. Pittsburgh offensive tackle Carter Warren went in the fourth round. The Jets also added Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda, Western Michigan linebacker Zaire Barnes, LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz.

