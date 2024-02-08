Jets’ Brenden Dillon suspended 3 games for a hit to the head of the Penguins’ Noel Acciari

NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension after a hearing with Dillon. Acciari left the game because of injury and did not return. Dillion will forfeit nearly $61,000 in salary and miss upcoming games against Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and San Jose. It’s his second career suspension after getting one game for slashing in 2017 while with the Sharks.

