Jets’ Brenden Dillon day-to-day after receiving stitches on hand for apparent cut from skate blade

By The Associated Press
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon, right, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Yakov Trenin, left, defends in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon is considered day-to-day after receiving stitches in his left hand where he was apparently cut by a skate blade. The Jets face Colorado in Game 4 on Sunday in a first-round series the Avalanche lead 2-1. Dillon suffered the laceration after the final horn of Game 3 on Friday, when several players were involved in a fight. Soon after, Dillon skated toward the locker room holding his bleeding hand. There was blood on the ice and on the back of Avalanche forward Brandon Duhaime’s jersey.

