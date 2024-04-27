Jets’ Brenden Dillon day-to-day after receiving stitches on hand for apparent cut from skate blade

DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon is considered day-to-day after receiving stitches in his left hand where he was apparently cut by a skate blade. The Jets face Colorado in Game 4 on Sunday in a first-round series the Avalanche lead 2-1. Dillon suffered the laceration after the final horn of Game 3 on Friday, when several players were involved in a fight. Soon after, Dillon skated toward the locker room holding his bleeding hand. There was blood on the ice and on the back of Avalanche forward Brandon Duhaime’s jersey.

