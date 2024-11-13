Jets are trying to tackle their tackling issues at practice this week

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are strapping on the pads at practice to get a grasp on their tackling woes. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said players will be in pads for individual drills Wednesday and then again Thursday for the entire practice after the Jets missed 20 tackles, according to Next Gen Stats, in their 31-6 loss at Arizona last Sunday. Ulbrich also gave a tackling presentation for the entire team Wednesday morning so everyone understands how they’re attacking their issues. Missed tackles have been a major problem for the defense this season. That has contributed to New York’s woeful 3-7 start.

