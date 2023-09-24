Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson despite the quarterback’s struggles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson couldn’t do much against the New England Patriots in a 15-10 loss that was filled with missed opportunities, not enough plays and plenty of boos. The Jets went 2 for 14 on third down, a week after going 1 for 10 in those situations in a 30-10 loss at Dallas. New York was outgained 358 yards to 171 by New England. It had just 12 first downs and averaged a measly 2.8 yards per play while losing its 15th straight meeting with its AFC East rival. Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets will stick with Wilson at quarterback despite the offense’s struggles.

