Jets and Jaguars, two of the NFL’s most disappointing teams, meet amid uncertain futures

The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to be playoff contenders into December. Instead, they’re also-rans playing out the string. The Jets have lost four in a row and nine of 10. They are 1-7 since firing coach Robert Saleh. The Jaguars are coming off a 10-6 victory at Tennessee that ended a five-game skid, but they have dropped 15 of 19 going back to last season. The continued struggles have coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke on the proverbial hot seat. Both teams have little at stake Sunday in a matchup in which the only postseason implications include looming coaching and roster decisions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.