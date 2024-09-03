Jets and cornerback Michael Carter II agree to 3-year contract extension, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the New York Jets and cornerback Michael Carter II have agreed on a three-year contract extension. Carter is regarded as arguably the top nickel back in the NFL, forming a terrific trio of cornerbacks for the Jets with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Jets hadn’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the extension, saying it’s worth $30.75 million and could reach up to $33 million with more than $19 million in guarantees. That makes Carter the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.

