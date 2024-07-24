Jets All-Pro Sauce Gardner picked up golf this offseason and says it’s harder to learn than football

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sauce Gardner is one of the NFL’s best at shutting down wide receivers. The New York Jets cornerback found trying to ace another sport a bit tougher this summer. The two-time All-Pro picked up some golf clubs and hit the course during the offseason after getting the itch to play after having some fun during a University of Cincinnati alumni outing last year. He said during the offseason golf is harder than football. Gardner reiterated that Wednesday after the Jets’ first practice of training camp.

