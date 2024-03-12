Jets agree to terms with run-stuffing defensive tackle Leki Fotu, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu. The 25-year-old Fotu brings a run-stopping presence and depth to the Jets’ interior defensive line. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. SNY first reported that the Jets and Fotu reached an agreement. Fotu had a career-high 2 1/2 sacks last season for the Cardinals.

